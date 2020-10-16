63rd COVID-19-related fatality reported

HOSPITAL: Several people are seen entering Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 7 The island has 50 new COVID-19 cases, the Joint Information Center reported on Wednesday. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David R. Castro

Guam’s 63rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:49 a.m. today. 

The patient was a 51-year-old male with underlying comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 4 and was a known positive case.

"To those he loved, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Scripture tells us that even in the midst of mourning, we should not let our hearts be troubled nor should we be afraid. We must remain unwavering in our resolve to protect each other from this virus because we must be the frontlines in this fight."

The 62nd fatality, a 58-year-old man, was reported last night. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 14 and was a known positive case. He died at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, the JIC reported. 

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

