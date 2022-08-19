A round of applause filled the conference room at the Guam Economic Development Authority’s Tamuning office Thursday, after the approval of tax incentives for an upcoming affordable housing development.

GEDA’s board of directors met to consider, among other things, an application for a qualifying certificate from Core Tech International Corp. to continue to build upon its efforts to offer more housing that local families can afford.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International Corp.

The corporation has constructed 1,163 homes all over the island, including 240 dedicated as senior housing, according to Edward Camacho, business and economic development manager at GEDA. The latest application, for a development called Summer Breeze 1, will add 64 more affordable units into the inventory in Mangilao, on the way to the site of a former Navy-operated golf course.

Hundreds more affordable housing units are being planned, Camacho said.

“Under this first Summer Breeze phase, $34 million is going to build 64 homes of one to four bedrooms in eight different structures. They plan to spend $9 million in payroll costs, and that would just be for phase one,” Camacho told GEDA board members. “Over the 10-year period, they plan to build 320 to 350 affordable housing … over two locations.”

Federally funded low-income-housing tax credits (LIHTC) will be used to help finance most of the project, with local commercial financing expected to make up the difference, Camacho said.

But these types of housing projects are not easy to afford, especially with construction firms and developers sometimes needing to risk their own funds for a year or longer before seeing any returns through income tax coupons.

“So, (the) U.S. government, they realized if the government doesn't subsidize certain portions of the construction cost, people will not build houses for low-income-housing families,” Ho Eun, chairman of CTI, said.

Companies interested in being a part of an LIHTC project have to deal with a lot of challenges, Eun told board members, including a protracted process to begin seeing actual subsidies coming through any issued tax credits.

A primary need is negotiating the purchase of these credits, which are normally bought at a discount, around 73 to 81 cents on the dollar, Eun said, citing recent transactions he’s aware of.

“So once you sell the credit, you have some cash, but they don't give cash for us to build. They don't - they usually give us just a little bit of money, because you have to have a lot of upfront cost,” he explained. “And once you finish the construction, basically two years later, then they will give you a portion of it. And after a few years later that they basically released a portion. That's how the program works.”

The process has resulted in few companies taking up the local government on sought-after affordable housing construction, and a shallow pool of interested parties also is being seen in the states, he added.

The QC considered Thursday would authorize a 100% corporate income tax rebate and a 100% abatement on business privilege taxes.

Some may conclude sizable profits can be made through government-subsidized construction, but, for LIHTC projects specifically, a number of factors limit any return on investment for those who undertake the effort.

In the case of the new Mangilao development, maintenance and rental commitments and the impacts those would have on profitability would be 60 years, Eun said.

“It's not going to be 100% occupied for 60 years, and there’s wear and tear (and) damage, … and you have to take care of that,” he said.

Eun said for one of CTI’s affordable housing developments, an apartment building in Tamuning, selling or renting the 74 units at market rate could produce $25 million to $30 million in revenue - and instead LIHTC units charge 40% to 50% below typical rates. Companies also must commit to keeping them as low-cost rental units for a significant amount of time - six decades in the case of the application that was being discussed.

“That’s not easy,” Eun said of the challenges and risks taken on by affordable housing developers.

Benefits

But the benefits to the community from these initiatives are clear, Camacho said.

Camacho said that, so far, CTI’s efforts have employed hundreds of local workers, and will sustain 40 full-time employees to help manage and operate the properties. Payroll costs for the first phase of the new Summer Breeze project alone are expected to be around $9 million.

Millions of dollars more in economic activity have been logged, either through purchases of local supplies or partnering with local subcontractors, he said.

By providing steady work for the island’s extended construction industry, maintaining and reengaging with affordable housing projects can also help prevent downsizing between large projects such as those associated with the military buildup. It can also help prevent increases in costs associated with a depressed construction workforce or limited supply chain - for both large construction firms and for individual residents looking to build a home for their family, Camacho said.

Residents eventually living in the upcoming housing development will enjoy amenities including a community center and bus stops, GEDA said. Property owners nearby also will benefit, being able to tap into newly constructed water, sewer and power infrastructure instead of paying for the installation of these needed utilities by themselves. About $50,000 annually will be provided to the government of Guam to fund grant projects and administrative support for GEDA, the agency said.

“Thank you very much for stepping up to the (plate) of providing affordable housing and I hope by the QC we empower you to provide more affordable housing for Guam,” Siska Hutapea, GEDA board member, said after the group unanimously approved the application.

Hutapea is more familiar than most with Guam's rising housing costs. Hutapea is the president of Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., a real estate valuation and advisory company.

In 2003, the median price for homes at the low end of the market was $115,000, Hutapea previously told the Post.

“Fast forward to 2021, the median price is at $380,000,” she said at the time.