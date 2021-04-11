64 stray dogs brought to GAIN in March, officials say program a success

Sixty four boonie dogs were removed from streets and parking lots in the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Stray Animal Round Up in March.

Department of Agriculture, which is working with village mayors, called the event a great success.

The Stray Animal Round Up group focuses their efforts on targeting aggressive and feral strays, each month in a specific village.

March’s total, for all villages, saw 135 dogs and 5 cats removed and delivered to Guam Animals in Need, or GAIN, according to a press release.

The next village scheduled for round up activities is Agana Heights.

To avoid having family pets caught up in the round up, residents are urged to register their pets with the department as legally required, and to keep pets on family property where they are behind a fence or tied up.

Pet registration forms are found online at doag.guam.gov/resource, at the DOAG offices in Mangilao in the two-story David Limtiaco building Animal Health/Control section, and at village mayors' offices.

Pet registrations are currently $5 per pet. Forms may be submitted via hard copy at the DOAG Animal Health/Control section with the $5 payment.