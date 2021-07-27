Guam still needs to fully vaccinate 648 adults to reach the 80% population immunity goal against COVID-19, which would allow for businesses to return to 100% occupancy and help the economy to fully reopen.

However, this data is only up to Sunday, and still excludes data from Monday's immunizations.

Guam was able to fully vaccinate 95,383 adults or those 18 years old and older as of Sunday, and that's 648 away from the target of 96,031 adults, based on data from the Joint Information Center.

For Guam to reach the 80% herd immunity goal by Friday, it may have to fully vaccinate about 130 adults every single day this week.

Guam has more than 49,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines remaining.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s latest executive order lifts additional pandemic restrictions effective a day after the 80% full vaccination goal was achieved.

These include allowing businesses to return to full capacity, removing the cap on social gatherings, and doing away with social distancing. Wearing masks in public would still be mandated.

The goal was to reach herd immunity by July 21, Guam's 77th Liberation Day. But this did not happen. The governor moved the lifting of more restrictions to a day after the goal was reached.

The latest JIC report shows five new cases of COVID-19 out of 705 tests performed on July 23 to 25. This brings to 8,506 the officially reported cases on Guam, with 143 deaths. The CAR score is 0.2.

Where to get COVID-19 vaccination this week:

• Tuesday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan

• Tuesday and Wednesday: noon to 5:30 p.m., University of Guam Calvo Field House

• Wednesday: 4 to 6 p.m., GHURA, Agat, Pagachao Subdivision basketball court

• Thursday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., UOG Calvo Field House.

• Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m., GHURA, Yona basketball court

• Friday: 1 to 4 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo

There will also be a free COVID-19 testing Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the old carnival grounds at Tiyan.