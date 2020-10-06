Guam has 65 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total active cases on island to 841.

The new cases are a result of 651 tests conducted by Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners on Monday, Oct. 5.

Of the new cases, 28 were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.

Since testing started in March, Guam has had 2,818 positive cases. There have been ​55 ​deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and ​1,922 people have completed their isolation period.

Of the total cases, ​2,543 ​are classified as civilians and ​275 ​are military service members.

