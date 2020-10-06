Guam has 65 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total active cases on island to 841.
The new cases are a result of 651 tests conducted by Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners on Monday, Oct. 5.
Of the new cases, 28 were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine.
Since testing started in March, Guam has had 2,818 positive cases. There have been 55 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and 1,922 people have completed their isolation period.
Of the total cases, 2,543 are classified as civilians and 275 are military service members.
GDOE staff
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one additional GDOE employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the press release. The confirmed case was identified at John F. Kennedy High School and was identified through contact tracing efforts. GDOE officials are working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS.
Areas of the campus will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted.