A 65-year-old man who has spent more than half his life in prison for a 1986 murder is requesting compassionate release.

On Monday morning in the District Court of Guam, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood will hear arguments as to whether she should release Ramon Aldan Castro, who is serving a life sentence at a federal prison in Indiana.

According to federal court records, Castro was charged in March 1986 with felony murder for "aiding and abetting in the stabbing death of Patricia Best, which occurred during his knowing and willful attempt to perpetrate sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse on Ms. Best."

In 1991, Castro pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Castro's attorney, Leilani Lujan, from the Federal Public Defender, requested that Castro's sentence be reduced from life to 36 years and that he be transferred to a halfway home due to his "age, chronic medical conditions and the grave risk posed to his life by COVID-19."

In her request, she added that Castro's medical conditions include hepatitis C, anemia, mood disorder, obesity, hypertension, respiratory disorder and cirrhosis of the liver.

"The combination of his age and irreversible chronic conditions due to the aging process further support his requested sentence reduction," Lujan stated before noting Castro's participation in a number of programs and a "viable release plan."

Lujan stated that if Castro is allowed to be transferred to a halfway house and after participating in one, he would reside in Nevada with his sister, her husband and their adult children.

'A brutal and heinous crime'

Federal prosecutor Benjamin Petersburg opposed the release. He argued a reduction in sentence would be against the law.

Petersburg said Castro's actions occurred in 1986, a year before the Sentencing Reform Act was passed, which allowed inmates to file motions for reductions in sentence.

Even if Castro were eligible, Petersburg said, Castro's circumstances don't support a reduction of sentence.

"Mr. Castro committed a brutal and heinous crime," Petersburg stated. "This is not a situation where there has been a change in the punishment or sentencing guidelines for his offense. The penalty for murder remains death or life imprisonment."