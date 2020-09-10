The U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of Insular Affairs has remitted $65,109,936 in Section 30 funds – federal income tax advance payments – for fiscal year 2021 to the government of Guam.

"The Office of Insular Affairs works closely with the Internal Revenue Service to ensure quick and smooth transfer of these taxes back to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam once available," stated U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Douglas W. Domenech on Thursday. "Secretary (David) Bernhardt and I appreciate that these funds will be critical to Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands as they work to manage health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the territories."

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said he is hopeful GovGuam will use the Section 30 funds to catch up on tax refund payments, "as that deficit to our people has actually worsened at a time when they need the funding the most."

An additional $14,920,061 was also set aside to fund the remaining estimated 11,000 war claims, which San Nicolas said would provide a critical revenue boost in a year likely to see very challenging financials.

"If revenues improve as loftily as hoped, this funding source could also be allocated to a local war claims program that if enacted this year could adjudicate and begin payments as early as next year for the remaining 11,000 and their dependents we have prominently named on our WWII memorial," stated San Nicolas.

Changes made under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2017 required that some of the Section 30 funds be set aside for the Guam World War II Claims Fund at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In March, President Donald Trump signed into law H.R. 1365, which made technical corrections to the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act. This legislation, passed by the House and Senate, authorized the Treasury to issue payments to survivors of Guam's occupation by Imperial Japanese Forces during World War II.