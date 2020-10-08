Guam has 66 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,934 since testing started in March.

The report follows the announcement of the island's 58th death linked to COVID-19.

There are now 810 people in active isolation and 2,067 people who have completed isolation.

Of the total number of cases, 2,655 are civilians and 279 are military service members.

Of the 66 new cases, 24 were identified through contact tracing. Six cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.