A two-story community arts center in Sinajana could start buzzing with theatrical or musical performances, exhibits and other activities for the central villages as early as the first quarter of 2021.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio led Wednesday afternoon's groundbreaking for the Central Community Arts Hall, a future focal point for artistic activity.

The $660,000-plus construction is funded by a 2019 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna said at the ceremony.

While great attention has been on sporting facilities for decades, it's time to also focus on the arts and humanities, Sinajana Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte said.

"As a stage actor myself in my younger years, it was the arts that gave me a place and sense of purpose," Iriarte said. "It allowed me to dream bigger dreams and achieve greater things."

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said the vision is "to expose those from low-income families to the arts, and give them a venue to develop and show their skills and talent."

Hofmann and Iriarte applied for the competitive grant, and GHURA selected their project for award in the fiscal 2019 competition cycle for HUD funds.

"Art may matter more than ever after a pandemic. This is a first for GHURA, but certainly we are exploring options to also build up in the northern and southern parts of the island," GHURA's Topasna said.

Once built and equipped, it will have the capacity to accommodate some 100 persons to host performance art, exhibits and educational programs.

Hofmann said the mayor's office will seek donors and grant funding for retractable theater seats, collapsible stage, audio-visual equipment, curtains and other items that the arts hall would need.

While the arts hall is built in Sinajana and will be operated by the Sinajana mayor's office, it can be used by residents from other central villages with permission, Hofmann said.

The Central Community Arts Hall will have a 2,900-square-foot multipurpose space, a small foyer, restrooms, and a second-floor control room.

It's designed to host performing arts, educational programs and other activities, coordinated through non-government organizations and publicly-sponsored programs serving low to moderate income individuals.

The governor, in her remarks, thanked Sinajana for leading the way in promoting arts and humanities, and asked that the first theatrical production be "Mamma Mia."