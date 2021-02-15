$661M proposed aid to GovGuam moves one procedural step closer

The proposed $661 million in direct pandemic aid from the federal government to the government of Guam moved a step forward Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Committee on Oversight and Reform adopted a package of $350 billion in critical assistance to help communities across the country battle the coronavirus.

"Critical services must be restored, jobs must be saved, and local and state governments must finally receive the help they need to fight the pandemic. That is exactly what our landmark legislation will do," Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, stated in a press release.

GovGuam's expected $661 million in aid is riding on this bill, said Del. Michael San Nicolas.

The legislation states $4.5 billion is allocated to the territories. Fifty percent of that amount will be split evenly among the territories. The remaining half will be divided based on population size per territory.

Congress is expected to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package, which includes the $1,400 direct Economic Impact Payment to individuals, according to national media reports. This will be the third EIP payment in this pandemic.

The House has approved a budget resolution intended to speed the drafting of President Biden's relief package.

Democrats are planning to use a feature of the budget process called reconciliation to pass the legislation with a simple majority in the Senate, meaning it could be approved entirely along party lines, National Public Radio reported. In the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris would represent the tie-breaking vote.

The process is expected to last weeks and key components face calls for change, including how to distribute another round of direct payments, according to NPR.

Child tax credit

Congressional Democrats' proposal to increase the child tax credit – from $2,000 to $3,600 for each child under 6, and to $3,000 for each child under 17 but older than 6 – also is part of the $1.9 trillion package.

The proposal would provide monthly payments of $300 to families for each child younger than 6, as well as $250 for each child age 6 to 17 through the Internal Revenue Service. On Guam, prior pandemic aid payments have been administered by the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation with approval by the IRS and the U.S. Treasury.

The White House is hoping to pass the $1.9 trillion package in a matter of weeks, The Washington Post reported.