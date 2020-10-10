Guam’s total COVID-19 numbers have passed the 3,000 mark.

The Joint Information Center reported 67 new positive cases out of 321 tests conducted.

Since testing started in March, there are 3,056 officially reported cases of COVID-19. The island has reported 58 COVID-19-related fatalities. The number of people in active isolation has increased to 926 cases and those who’ve completed isolation are now 2,072.

There are 59 people hospitalized - a majority are at the Guam Memorial Hospital but three are at the Skilled Nursing Facility in Barrigada Heights.

There are 101 non-COVID-19 patients at GMH.

Singing in church prohibited

On Oct. 9, the Department of Public Health and Social Services issued Guidance Memo 2020-40 Rev. 1 relative to the Minimum Requirements for Places of Worship. Rev. 1 amends an item found in Section A. General Restrictions and Requirements, and offers guidance on musical performances by solo musicians. This item in Section A has been amended to read as follows:

• Congregational singing is prohibited; however, a soloist with instrumentalists, with each instrumentalist spaced six feet apart while wearing face mask, or recorded music, is permitted.

○ Soloist must wear a face mask when not singing.

○ Soloist is encouraged to not face the congregants or other individuals and use a

microphone while singing.

DPHSS continues to ask all Places of Worship to strongly encourage their employees and congregants to download the Guam COVID Alert app. More information can be found by visiting ​guamcovidalert.guam.gov​.

Hagåtña library and archival center closed

The Guam Public Library System (GPLS) has announced that the Hagåtña Library and Archival Center will be closed until further notice due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

GPLS staff will not return to work until proper sanitization has been completed and cleared for re-entry of employees. GPLS is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS.