A man was charged in connection to an auto-pedestrian crash in Macheche.

On March 22, at about 10:15 p.m., officers with the Guam Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian crash along Route 26 in front of Macheche Mart, and found a woman laying on the ground.

After speaking with witnesses, police were able to locate the driver suspected to be responsible, Masanori Joseph Murase, 67, in front of his Dededo residence, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Witnesses had previously described Murase as an elderly man, standing in front of a gray Toyota Corolla after the crash, stating he did not see the woman before fleeing.

Near Murase's residence, officers saw the Toyota Corolla parked with damage to the windshield and a dented hood. Murase allegedly said he was the owner of the car, adding he was driving minutes before the officers arrived at his residence, according to the complaint.

“Defendant stated to the police that he was involved in a car accident and he left the scene because he did not know what to do. He said he hit someone, but quickly corrected himself and said that he hit something,” the complaint stated.

When police spoke with Murase, they reportedly smelled alcohol coming from his breath and person and saw he had red, bloodshot, watery eyes and was having difficulty maintaining his balance. Murase allegedly admitted he had been drinking alcohol, according to the complaint.

Murase then agreed to do a sobriety test and did two out of three. However, Murase allegedly lost balance and almost fell to the ground during one of the tests, which is when the officer stopped the test due to safety reasons. In completed portions of the test, officers observed several cues of intoxication.

Murase also agreed to a Breathalyzer test, but was unable to provide a sufficient sample after three attempts, according to the complaint.

Murase was charged with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries as third-degree felonies, driving while impaired and reckless driving with injuries as misdemeanors and reckless driving while impaired as a petty misdemeanor.