A 72-year-old man who was admitted to Guam Regional Medical City on Tuesday morning tested positive for COVID-19 and is the island's latest COVID-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

CPR was performed this morning while en route to GRMC where he was pronounced dead.

The man's death is the 67th COVID-19 related fatality reported on Guam.

“To those who loved him, please know that you are not alone in your mourning. On behalf of Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and our entire island, please accept our heartfelt sympathies and condolences during this most difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While I pray that no more families will have to receive this painful call, I also know that we all must do what is necessary to prevent further deaths from occurring. Wearing our face masks and practicing social distancing are the best tools we have to stop the spread.”