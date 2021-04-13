As early as this week, at least 68 households will have their house rent or utility arrears paid for by the $33.6 million federal pandemic rental and utility relief program, Department of Administration Deputy Director Bernadine Gines said Friday.

DOA will open a second pre-application cycle starting May 3, so that more families or individuals who struggled to keep up with their bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic will still have a chance to get help.

The 68 households are among the 870 that DOA has so far deemed pre-qualified to get assistance, according to Gines.

DOA's Emergency Relief Assistance program helps families struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic pay up to 15 months of back rent and utility bills.

Ray Topasna, executive director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, on Thursday said Guam could see as much as $25 million more for rent and utility relief, this time under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. This is still a preliminary amount, Topasna said.

DOA received 2,600 applications during the first cycle of the tenant pre-application that closed March 26.

"We are working diligently to get the awards out, and already have submitted the approved names to the utilities agencies ... to reconcile with their records and provide us the latest past due. The 25 landlords also provided us with their document submissions," Gines told The Guam Daily Post.

Here's a breakdown of the first batch of households that will benefit from DOA's ERA program:

25 tenant applications for rental arrears.

24 for Guam Power Authority arrears.

18 for Guam Waterworks Authority arrears.

1 Guam Solid Waste Authority arrears.

"DOA is prepared to start the payment process by next week," Gines said.

As for the amounts, Gines said DOA is in the process of finalizing the first batch for rent and utilities cost.

"We are working hand in hand with GWA, GPA and Solid Waste, and sent them the approved tenant names for final arrears amount," she said.

DOA's ERA team is also verifying the document submissions by landlords, the amounts and the business licenses against property locations.

Status of other applications

Besides the 68 households, here's the status of the other applications as of April 8:

1,482 or 57% of the 2,600 pre-applications have been reviewed.

Of those reviewed, 870 are deemed eligible for relief.

Of those reviewed, 380 are deemed ineligible because they don't meet the three major criteria: Financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, risk of homelessness and the federally set income threshold.

232 applications are deemed incomplete because they are missing information such as income and DOA is still verifying whether they are affected by the pandemic.

Members of DOA's ERA team have been making numerous follow-up calls to properly complete the applications, Gines said. Incomplete applications will cause a delay on a determination, she said.

"We recognize that there are many who are anxiously waiting for a determination, and assure that their application are being reviewed. The team is thoroughly reviewing all applications," Gines said.

While DOA administers the ERA program, it receives technical assistance from GHURA and Guam Housing Corp.

GHURA's Topasna shared preliminary updates about the program during Thursday's meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.