On Saturday evening, the Joint Information Center announced 68 new COVID-19 cases, though officials noted that the count reflects results from tests conducted on Friday and Saturday.

There were a total of 463 tests conducted. That brings the seven-day positivity rate to 9.13%

That increases the total number of COVID-19 positives to 2,354 since testing started in March.

It also increases the number of active cases to 644. There also have been 1,668 people who’ve completed isolation.

There currently are 30 COVID-19 patients in the Guam Memorial Hospital. Nine of whom are in intensive care unit.

Emergency food distribution

Food Commodities Distribution Through Village Mayors Continues

The island’s mayors will continue assisting the Department of Education with the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service.

Commodities are being distributed through each mayor at the village level. This distribution method will be a drive-through or door-to-door delivery to provide easier access to food commodities for residents while also minimizing traffic-related issues.

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household to include egg noodles, elbow macaroni, cereal, instant milk, canned pears, peaches, beef stew, and lentils to include additional commodities as they arrive.

Food commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call each mayor’s office for more information. The distribution schedule for next week is as follows:

• Sept. 30: Order Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office

• Oct. 1, 2: Asan Maina Mayor’s Office

• Oct. 1, 2: Agana Heights Mayor’s Office from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 1, and from 9 a.m.05 p.m. on Oct. 2.

• Oct. 2: Sinajana, outdoor gymnasium from 9-11 a.m. and 1:30-5 p.m.