Undeterred by alternating heavy rain and heat on Saturday, 686 residents from different villages voted at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

By 2 p.m., with about two hours before the polls closed, more than 500 people had voted already, according to Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

That's the highest daily tally since early voting started on Sept. 19.

Saturday's tally brings the total number of early voters for the 2020 general election to more than 3,495 to date, based on GEC data.

Guam has about 56,280 registered voters as of Sept. 25.

"I want my opinion, my voice to be heard, so I'm voting," Mangilao resident Julie Garcia said as she waited for her turn to vote. "I feel safe voting today, with social distancing and other guidelines."

Garcia, 57, said she initially planned to vote curbside, but when she saw the line of cars toward the campus gym, she changed her mind and opted to walk in to vote. The benches outside the gym sealed the deal, so she could sit while waiting for her turn to get in and vote.

"It's good to have an option. Kudos to the Guam Election Commission for providing this choice and for providing a safe area to vote. To those who haven't voted yet: Please come out and vote, do your civic duty," she said.

Guam expanded this year's early voting window for a safer process during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those who voted early said they wanted to avoid long lines and crowded areas during Election Day on Nov. 3.

Roadside waves

A festive scene greeted early voters on their way to the George Washington High School satellite polling place on Saturday.

That's because both sides of the road were filled with candidates and their supporters waving colorful banners at passing motorists.

Marcelo Delos Reyes, of Dededo, said he has not missed a vote since reaching the voting age because he wants to have a say in selecting island leaders.

Delos Reyes, 59, was with his daughter, Marcela, 19, who's voting for the very first time.

"I tried to learn as much about the candidates through social media, through the news," the daughter said.

'If you don't vote...'

Husband and wife Isaac and Kristal Flores, of Barrigada, said they take their civic obligations very seriously so they make it a point to vote every election.

"If you don't vote, you don't have the right to complain about what happens in the government, so come out and vote if you haven't voted yet," Isaac Flores said.

His wife said not only did they want their votes counted, but they also wanted to make sure they're able to vote safely during a pandemic.

"Come out and vote. Every single vote counts. And this is your way to help shape the economy and other important issues of our island," Kristal Flores said.

Mangilao resident Joe von Rodeck, 68, shared his voting experience with his pet dog Deets. He said he only learned about the voting at George Washington High School when one of his neighbors asked him to vote for her a few days ago.

"I rely upon personal recommendations, mainly," he said. "I have friends who are more political than I am. They give me ideas and then there's a few I know from experience, so they get my vote."

While the gates to the Mangilao campus closed at 4 p.m., there were still more than a dozen vehicles waiting to vote curbside, and 30 walk-in voters were waiting in the gym by 4:30 p.m., Pangelinan said.

Next Saturday: Yigo

On Oct. 10, the satellite location for early voting will be at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's also on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monday to Friday, early voting is held at the GEC offices at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña. GEC encourages residents to make an appointment to vote early at their office by calling 477-9791.

On Oct. 17, early voting will be held at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

General election

Early voting ends Oct. 30, to give GEC time to prepare for the Nov. 3 general election.

Up for grabs are seats for senators, mayors, vice mayors, congressional delegate, public auditor, and members of the Guam Education Board and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities. One justice and three judges are up for retention.

There's also a nonbinding presidential straw poll for U.S. president between incumbent President Donald Trump of the Republican Party, Joe Biden of the Democratic Party, and the candidates from other parties.