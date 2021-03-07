$694K in stimulus checks mailed

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation processed another 550 Economic Impact Payment 2 checks.

The checks total approximately $694,697. EIP 2 was authorized by the COVID-19 related Tax Relief Act of 2020, according to a press release.

Checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam this past week to be mailed, which means recipients will likely receive their checks soon.

According to the press release, DRT has released 72,315 EIP 2 checks totaling approximately $76.8 million. March 19 is the last date that EIP 2 payments will be made, officials have said.

The EIP 2 program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or for non-filers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

Residents can find a list of frequently asked questions on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, DRT officials recommend emailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.