$6M in tax refunds processed for mid-April filers

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,077 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

The total income tax refunds paid is approximately $6,661,852 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 2,077 error-free returns filed on or before April 15, 2021.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

For more information contact Rev and Tax via the ‘Contact Us’ section of our website or to e-mail incometax@revtax.guam.gov.