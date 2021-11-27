A new multipurpose recreation and emergency center will be built in Chalan Pago.

The new facility will overlay the village’s 30-year-old outdoor basketball and tennis court adjacent to the Jose U. Atoigue Memorial Baseball Park and will be managed by the Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor’s Office.

The construction of the 30,000-square-foot facility is funded with $6.4 million, including $3.5 million in federal grants from the Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program, with support from the Guam State Clearinghouse and Guam Military Buildup Office, according to the governor's office. The balance will come from savings set aside by the Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor’s Office and the Guam Economic Development Authority.

“The recovery and rebuilding of our island is at the forefront of our minds, but it is small, yet significant milestones such as the creation of a new recreational center, sports complex, and emergency shelter that truly signals growth for our people,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who attended the groundbreaking on Friday.