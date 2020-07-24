6th batch: $17M in unemployment aid out next week

An additional $17 million in unemployment benefits will be released next week, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola told senators Friday.

The latest payments will cover cleared claims filed through July 1.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee's labor committee is currently holding an oversight hearing on the federally-funded unemployment programs for workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 35,000 Guam workers have been displaced by the coronavirus crisis.

Nearly 99% of them have filed for initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

$212M total

The sixth batch will bring the total PUA and FPUC benefit payments, and taxes, to $212.508 million-plus.

Of this total amount, more than $17.58 million is for taxes.

Next week's payment of the sixth batch of claims and taxes of $17,043,280 will include:

$13.453 million in direct deposit

$2.099 million in paper checks

$1.490 million in taxes

99% filings

Nearly 99% or 34,436 of COVID-displaced workers have filed initial unemployment claims as of Friday, based on data provided by Hannah Cho, a special projects coordinator with Labor.

The total number of displaced workers is 34,920 as of Friday, based on the reporting of 1,983 employers on hireguam.com, Cho said.

These workers have been laid off, furloughed or got work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labor's latest data shows only 484 of employer-reported displaced workers have yet to avail of the federally funded unemployment benefits program as of Friday.

Guam Labor asked the U.S. Department of Labor for $924 million budget, of which $276 million was released.

The additional $600 in weekly FPUC expires on July 25, unless extended by Congress.

This means displaced Guam workers will only be eligible to receive up to $345 a week in PUA moving forward, through the end of the year, if they are still eligible to receive for unemployment benefits.

This story is developing.