7,000 waiting for 2nd dose

COVID-19 vaccines ran out on Friday before nearly 7,000 individuals could get their second Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech dose this week.

They will have to wait at least until March 8 to get fully vaccinated, and that date could still change.

Updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, says it's okay for people who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get their second shot up to six weeks or 42 days later.

That's if they're unable to get the second dose in the recommended time frame of 21 or 28 days.

Approximately 7,000 individuals were supposed to get their second dose this week, according to Mark Scott, public information officer for the Guam National Guard, citing information from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The Guam National Guard operates the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, while Public Health focuses on village-based and homebound vaccinations.

Scott said the Guam National Guard is looking to provide additional days and hours next week to help everyone catch up with their vaccination.

Previously, the UOG clinic was open Tuesday to Saturday, from 1 to 7 p.m.

With Monday as the next possible clinic, that means there's already an added day to cover the backlog.

Public Health placed an order of 35,260 COVID-19 vaccines for March.

The shipment is expected this week, and vaccination clinics would resume as early as Monday, the Joint Information Center said.

The priority will be those due for the second dose to ensure those individuals complete their vaccination series, JIC said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero anticipates that the emergency use authorization for another COVID-19 vaccine, this one made by Johnson & Johnson, will speed up Guam's goal of achieving herd immunity in the summer.

Guam is among the leading areas on American soil in terms of administering COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 20% of the population having received at least one dose.

The island has achieved full COVID-19 vaccination for 12% of its population.

From Dec. 17 to Feb. 26, according to JIC, 20,232 individuals were fully vaccinated and 52,027 had one or two doses.

Guam has had more than 7,700 reported cases of COVID-19 with 131 deaths, and the daily COVID Area Risk Score was at 0.2 as of Sunday.