$7.1M in tax refunds to be sent to taxpayers

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,561 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $7,104,568 including refunds garnished to repay government debts, according to the press release.

The payments represent payment of 2,561 error free returns filed on or before Feb. 16.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651.

Officials said due to high call volumes, they recommend using the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or contact us via the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website or to e-mail them at

incometax@revtax.guam.gov.