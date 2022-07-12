$7.2M in aid payments released; applications still accepted

The first set of payments under the third round of Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao have gone out, the governor’s office announced Monday.

According to a release, the initial batch totals more than $7.2 million over 14,484 payments. The current iteration of the direct financial assistance program, funded through congressional pandemic aid packages, offers a one-time benefit of $500 to eligible individuals or households.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the third round at her State of the Island Address last month, as a way to help families struggling with inflation, and an increasing cost of living. Those who received a payment under a previous round were automatically enrolled in the current program.

“Since we’ve expanded eligibility and extended the deadline, Prugråman Salåppe’ has served as a critical source of relief that is helping more of our people meet the rising cost of gas and power,” Leon Guerrero stated. “Right now, we are working diligently to deliver over 14,000 payments totaling over $7 million in direct cash assistance to support those in need. Our administration is committed to investing in everyone’s ability to recover. We remind those struggling that we have increased the income eligibility to help even more people qualify.

Eligibility information published by the Department of Administration details new income caps in order to receive a $500 check or electronic deposit, based on household size. For instance, a family of four, with a combined annual income of up to $95,760 can qualify for the program, while a single individual can make up to $46,890 a year.

Applications for the current round of Prugråman Salåppe’ will be accepted through July 27.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio encouraged residents who did not participate in past rounds to apply online at doa.guam.gov, and provided an update on legislative efforts to offer another $500 worth of relief through reduced power bills.

“We additionally continue to work with Senator Joe San Agustin on legislation that will provide our people a separate monthly credit of $100 to offset the rising power rates over five months. This supplemental $500 benefit will build on the relief available through Prugråman Salåppe’ 3 and further alleviate the cost of living for all.”

Previous recipients automatically enrolled in Prugramån Salåppe’ 3 will receive their $500 benefit through the method identified in their previous application, Adelup advised in its release.

“New applicants must meet established program eligibility requirements. Both new and existing applicants shall be subject to verification of eligibility at DOA’s discretion,” the governor’s office stated.

Hardcopy applications are available and can be submitted at the Prugråman Salåppe’ office on the second floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning, Suite 215 and at the newly established Government of Guam Relief Center located on the third floor of the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña.

Incomplete applications, like those missing required documents or identifications, may result in a delayed payment. DOA is also assisting residents who have unresolved issues from the prior round.

“The program continues to process and accept missing supporting documents for pending applications under Prugråman Salåppe’ 2,” Adelup stated. “If you have not yet received $300, email PSP@doa.guam.gov. Prugråman Salåppe’ staff are processing applications as quickly as possible and contacting applicants to address incomplete submissions.”

For more information, visit doa.guam.gov or call 671-638-3833/34.