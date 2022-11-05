7,993 island residents vote early

Early voting for the island’s 2022 general election wrapped up Thursday with a bang as just under 1,400 of 59,298 registered Guam voters cast their ballots at The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon, according to a local election official.

“We serviced 1,356 voters on Thursday, both in accessible voting and on the mezzanine level, there was no stop,” said Maria Pangelinan, the executive director of the Guam Election Commission. “The voters kept coming in. There was no time to take big long breaks. We continued to service until 7 p.m.”

The voter turnout shattered the single-day record this election season, as well as for 2020, which was 928, she told The Guam Daily Post.

There were nearly 8,000 voters served during the early polls for the general election, Pangelinan noted.

“Total served at the Westin and satellite district early vote centers was 7,993 voters,” she said.

Pangelinan provided the Post a progress report on this cycle of early voting that wrapped up Thursday.

“We had our little nuances, but overall it was OK,” she said. “On Thursday, the line was literally out the door. One of my concerns is always how long it takes for them to vote. It looks like voters waited a little over an hour on Thursday.”

Gearing up

GEC is preparing for the general election, with polls scheduled to open islandwide at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“We are getting ready,” Pangelinan said. “We are looking forward to long nights until early Tuesday morning to start loading up the buses at 3:30 a.m.”

During the 2022 primary election, ballots weren’t finished being tabulated until the following morning, just shy of 8 a.m. Aug. 28.

The Guam Daily Post asked Pangelinan if residents and candidates will get the preliminary results sooner for the general election.

“We can anticipate getting results out quicker,” she said. “The bottom line is we have one ballot sheet this general election, compared to the primary election where we had two ballots.”