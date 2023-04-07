$7.9M in tax refunds paid out this week

On Monday, the Department of Revenue and Taxation processed and the Department of Administration mailed checks or paid by direct deposit 2,849 individual tax refund payments totaling $7,949,234.65 for tax year 2022 and prior error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 19, the administration announced in a press release.

Refunds paid this week total 2,850, of which 2,849, or 99%, were for early filers for tax year 2022. Refunds paid fiscal-year-to-date total 22,970, of which 19,788, or 86%, were for early filers for tax year 2022, the administration stated in the release.

Refunds continue to be paid weekly, the administration said. Due to the surge in the volume of returns filed daily ahead of the filing deadline for tax year 2022, turnaround time will continue to fluctuate between three and six weeks, according to the release.

Individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds.

For more information, contact the DRT call center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends using the "Contact Us" section at myguamtax.com or emailing pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.