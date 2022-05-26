Two more residents filed their candidacy documents for the 2022 primary election, bringing the total to seven, about a month before the June 28 filing deadline.

Sandra Reyes Seau, a Republican, and former Guam Chief of Police Fred E. Bordallo Jr., a Democrat, filed their candidacy papers this week to run for senator.

Of the seven total candidate filings with the Guam Election Commission, six are for senator, and one is for the delegate seat.

"I'm running on the same platform I was running under (in the) last election. Public safety, violent crimes against people. The people of our island deserve a sense of security and safety. That topic is a major priority of mine amongst other issues," Seau, who also ran for senator in the 2020 election, said on Wednesday.

Bordallo, who's also a former executive director of the Guam Veterans Affairs Office and is a military veteran, said he seeks to extend his public service and continue to help "improve the quality of life of everyone," by collaborating with government agencies and the private sector.

He said when elected senator, he will pursue a three-pronged approach to addressing illegal drug use in the community through "education, treatment and enforcement" and make Guam a family-friendly environment.

This is Bordallo's third time running for senator. He ran in 2016 and 2020 but was unsuccessful. In 2018, he was the running mate of former Gov. Carl Gutierrez, who sought a gubernatorial comeback.

"There was low voter turnout in 2020. I strongly believe this year that more voters will go out and vote," he said.

The others, who earlier filed their candidacy for senator are incumbent Democrat Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje and Republican Sen. Telo Taitague. Two other newcomers filed their senatorial candidacy earlier: Democrat Dwayne T. San Nicolas and Republican Harvey Egna. Sen. Telena Nelson, meanwhile, is so far the only one to file her candidacy for the delegate seat.

There are more potential candidates who have already filed organizational reports so they can start raising and spending campaign funds, before filing their candidacy papers.

Jonathan Savares, meanwhile, recently picked up a candidate packet for senator.