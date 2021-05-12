7 law firms, 1 accounting business face fee cuts in archdiocese bankruptcy case

Assistant U.S. Trustee Curtis Ching asked for a reduction in fees for the Archdiocese of Agana's accountant and special immigration counsel, saying that both received unauthorized payments from the church in its ongoing bankruptcy case.

U.S. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, meanwhile, is also inclined to reduce or remove dozens of billings submitted by six law firms representing the archdiocese as well as clergy sex abuse victims and other creditors in the same church bankruptcy case.

They include duplicate or unjustified billings for phone calls and billings that are insufficiently detailed, based on court reviews.

In multiple cases, the law firms submitted different lengths of time when billing their clients for the same conference call.

The archdiocese sought bankruptcy protection in January 2019, hoping to organize its finances so it can compensate clergy sex abuse claimants while also keeping all Catholic schools and parishes open.

Two years on, the professional billing meters, mainly legal fees, continue to tick away.

Ching told the court that the U.S. Trustee objects to the first application for compensation for the following:

• Deloitte & Touche LLP, accountant for the debtor, the archdiocese. The U.S. Trustee said it discovered Deloitte received unauthorized payments from the debtor in the case totaling $24,639.45. The U.S. Trustee recommends reducing Deloitte's fees by $2,500, and its request for reimbursement of $8,850 in attorney's fees as an "expense" be denied.

• Davis & Davis, immigration counsel for the archdiocese. The U.S. Trustee said it discovered a series of unauthorized payments made by the debtor to Davis & Davis over the last year totaling $13,000. The U.S. Trustee recommends a $2,000 reduction in its fee requests.

Ching said the payments to these two entities were "unauthorized" because they were received without court approval in violation of the Bankruptcy Code, the court's order regarding interim fee procedures, and the court's order authorizing their employment.

"The violations of the bankruptcy laws and this Court's orders should not go unpunished," Ching said in court filings.

The U.S. Trustee Program, under the U.S. Department of Justice, oversees the administration of bankruptcy cases.

Ching also said Deloitte's request of reimbursement of $8,850 in attorney's fees should be denied for three reasons:

• The case law indicates that such fees are generally not reimbursable as an "expense."

• The fees Deloitte incurred are not directly related to the matters for which Deloitte was engaged.

• The legal fees did not benefit the estate; the law firm hired by Deloitte was representing the interests of Deloitte.

The judge presiding over the bankruptcy case, Tydingco-Gatewood, on Monday ordered six law firms to file a responses to her inquiries by Thursday regarding their latest interim fee applications.

The judge said she's inclined to reduce or remove certain billings submitted by:

• Attorney Paul Richter, special insurance counsel for the creditors' committee.

• Stinson LLP, the Minnesota-based counsel for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors including clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors.

• Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance counsel.

• Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch, special counsel for the archdiocese.

• Guam-based attorney John Terlaje, archdiocese counsel.

• Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., Idaho-based counsel for the archdiocese.