7 more Cabinet-level officials getting differential pay for quarantine duties

Seven more Cabinet-level officials in the government of Guam are getting differential pay for their duties related to the quarantine of travelers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional names were confirmed by governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin when asked by The Guam Daily Post Friday.

They are:

• Walter Leon Guerrero, Guam Environmental Protection Agency administrator, who has a base pay of $82,240;

• Gerard Toves, Labor deputy director, who has a base pay of $79,034;

• Joseph Borja, director at Land Management, who has a base pay of $81,522;

• Jesse Garcia, Public Works deputy director, who has a base pay of $91,144;

• Cecil Orsini, executive director of the Guam Contractors board, which has a base pay of $66,392;

• Matt Santos, deputy director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, who has a base pay of $80,476; and

• John Quinata, airport agency deputy director, who has a base pay of $140,066.

Together with a dozen previously named Cabinet officials, who are also doing COVID-19-related quarantine duties, the 18 officials have a combined annual pay of $1.48 million.

They are expected to get paid an extra 15% for differential pay as COVID-19 workers.

The government of Guam has estimated the cost of differential pay for COVID-19-related government workers could reach $1 million per pay period.

The previously listed officials on quarantine-related duty are:

• Guam Housing Corp. President Alice Taijeron, who has a salary of $101,374;

• Guam Energy Office Director Rebecca Respicio, who makes $75,602;

• Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Executive Director Lasia Casil, $66,391;

• Guam Developmental Disabilities Council Executive Director Jermaine Alerta, $66,828;

• Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan, $91,402;

• Department of Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Victor Villagomez, $70,873;

• Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities Director Phyliss Leon Guerrero, $101,374;

• DISID Deputy Director Michelle Perez, who was just hired in April for $76,345 per year;

• Chamorro Land Trust Administrative Director Jack Hattig, $76,174;

• Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Adrian Cruz, $66,828;

• Guam Public Library acting Director Arlene Santos, Currently listed as making $70,000 under the governor's office; and

• DYA Deputy Director Krisinda Aguon, who is paid 79,034 a year.

Taijeron and Respicio are the overnight staff who sleep over at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa quarantine facility, the governor's office has stated.

The rest of the GovGuam officials are called as needed to volunteer at the quarantine facility or for the transport of travelers between the airport and the hotel quarantine.

"The reason they are called to volunteer is because they are still required to meet their existing standing government duties as employees. ... During daylight hours, you will see they have an upswing in additional personnel and they draw from that pool,” the governor's office has stated.