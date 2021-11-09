More ancestral remains have been discovered at a major military construction site.

Seven burial sites were found in North Finegayan, at the location of the planned Marine Corps base Camp Blaz, confirmed Patrick Lujan, the island's State Historic Preservation Officer.

They were found "within and directly adjacent to an area already marked off to protect remains previously uncovered in 2019, where work is underway to build a solemn memorial to preserve this sacred ground," according to a press release from the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Archaeologists unearthed the remains during preparations for constructing the memorial.

A total of 26 separate findings of human remains have been made on the site of Camp Blaz alone, according to DPR.

These discoveries can be as small as a single bone fragment. Nine burial sites have been identified so far, including the most recent seven the department was notified about last week.

Lawmakers and activists have expressed concern that construction projects related to the relocation of thousands of Marines to Guam have resulted in the destruction and desecration of historic sites and cultural artifacts, including ancestral remains.

The majority of archaeological findings discovered on planned locations of a new Marine Corps base, barracks, firing ranges and other related facilities have been met with "data collection."

The term means while a discovery was studied, mapped and catalogued, it was ultimately removed and stored when possible.

But while collection can happen for pottery shards or stone tools, other features like earthen ovens or other evidence of settlement were bulldozed to make way for construction.

"This uncovering further confirms that the 1,100+ square foot area was an important place of ancient burial," the release stated. "The area has already been agreed upon for 'preservation in place,' where the remains will not be disinterred."

Lujan said the agreement ensures each discovered burial within the area, for an estimated 15 individuals altogether, will remain in their current location and won't be moved to any constructed monument.