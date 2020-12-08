7 new cases of COVID-19

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 177 tests performed on Monday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

To date, there have been a total of 7,026 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 113 deaths, 665 cases in active isolation and 6,248 not in active isolation.

As of Dec. 8, 2020, the COVID Area Risk Score is 2.1. Due to today’s holiday, the CAR Score will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are updated. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. Given the recent surges, Guam’s first step has been to achieve a sustained CAR Score of 5.0 and below.

The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, JIC stated.

