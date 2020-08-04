7 new Guam COVID cases reported Tuesday; a day after 9 cases were confirmed

Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed today, one day after nine cases were confirmed.

Of the seven new cases, one case was identified through contact tracing; three cases had recent travel to the continental U.S. and were identified in a quarantine facility; and four cases are under investigation, according to the Joint Information Center.

Five cases were confirmed through Public Health, one from the Naval Hospital Guam and another from Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

To date, Guam has seen a total of 375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 318 released from isolation, and 52 active cases. Of those cases, 326 are civilians and 49 are military service members.

Meanwhile, the Guam Department of Education canceled the emergency food distribution program for Thursday, Aug. 6, to allow GDOE staff to prepare for the reopening of schools and to meet with mayors to discuss an alternate distribution model. The new distribution schedule will be announced at a future date.

GDOE would also like to remind the public that the Grab-N-Go School Meal Program distribution ended on Friday. GDOE would like to thank the roughly 200 school employees, volunteers, and community partners who made the Grab-N-Go School Meal Program possible, according to JIC.