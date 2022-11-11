Guam now has seven new laws in the books, including measures that end forced arbitration of sexual misconduct and assault on Guam, and a measure that authorizes the Commission on Post-Mortem Examinations to create a fee schedule for services.

Bill 319-36 incorporates into local statute federal language that bars mandatory enforcement of pre-dispute resolution agreements in cases related to sexual assault or harassment disputes.

"Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration are widely utilized tools that in many instances promote principles of conservation of judicial resources, reduced litigation costs, privacy and efficient resolution of claims. But in other instances, these tools lead to unjust results, at times undermining the ability of plaintiffs to achieve complete and cost-effective resolution of their claims in court," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her letter enacting Bill 319 into Public Law 36-120.

The measure does not bar arbitration altogether for sexual assault or harassment disputes, but makes it so claimants can choose whether they would like to undergo arbitration. The bill will "enable alleged victims of sexual assault and harassment in Guam to avail themselves of the dispute resolution mechanism that makes sense for them in light of their circumstances, including arbitration," the governor added.

Another measure enacted was the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which is now P.L. 36-118. This makes it illegal for employers to discriminate with regard to reasonable accommodations related to pregnancy.

The Commission on Post-Mortem Examinations is now authorized to develop a fee schedule for services provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, with the enactment of P.L. 36-116.

Leon Guerrero acknowledged a need to identify additional funding sources for the OCME in her letter enacting the law.

"Additional funding is needed to provide additional staff and resources to the OCME. The Commission believes the authority to establish fees for the services provided by the OCME will allow the OCME to generate up to $100,000 annually with the money collected from the newly created fees being placed in the Office of Post-Mortem Examination Operations Revolving Fund," the governor added.

