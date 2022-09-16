Seven Chinese nationals denied charges related to their alleged illegal entry to Guam by boat.

Six men, Haize Lu, Ruigang Li, Fu Jun Zhai, Jian Feng Li, Fu Li and Guo Qin She, and one woman, Xiao Juan Sun, appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Thursday morning. All seven pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal arrival into Guam.

The defendants waived their right to a speedy trial and requested a jury trial of six.

Lu, Jian Feng Li and Fu Li's cases were assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Zhai and She's cases were assigned to Judge Vernon Perez, while Sun's case was assigned to Judge Maria Cenzon. Ruigang Li's case was assigned to Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III.

Probation officers also said at the hearing that all defendants, who remain out of custody, were complying with their conditions of release.

All face misdemeanor charges of failure to acquire clearance requirements and failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer.

Lu, Sun, Zhai and Ruigang Li also were charged with invalid place of unloading as misdemeanors, while She was charged with prohibited unloading, also as a misdemeanor.

Others

The seven individuals are among a total of nine to be arrested by a multiagency task force established to respond to the recent rise of illegal entries by boat.

Jianfeng Lu was the first to be arrested and charged after a fisherman reported seeing what appeared to be tourists walking along the dirt road toward Urunao, Post files state.

Jianfeng Lu has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The ninth individual, Zhicong Huang, has been arrested and charged but is scheduled to plead to his charges Sept. 27.

Jianfeng Lu and Huang also were released from custody.

According to court documents, the illegal entry suspects operated boats they purchased at prices between $20,000 and $30,000 and arrived from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. They arrived in areas that include Ritidian Point, Tanguisson Beach and Hagåtña boat basin, with several other individuals accompanying them on the boats.

Some of the defendants said they came to Guam for work, but said they did not know anyone on island, documents state.

Investigations

The multiagency task force, with coordinating efforts by the Guam Police Department and the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, among other law enforcement agencies, continues to conduct follow-up investigations, according to Guam Customs Director Ike Peredo.

But Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a recent release about the arrests, also credited the community for providing law enforcement with tips and other information that led to those suspected of illegal entry being taken into custody.

"The task force owes its success to the vigilance of our people, including our fishing and boating community, who report sightings of suspicious or unknown passenger vessels to local authorities," said Leon Guerrero, who urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activity.

The United States Attorney's Office can neither confirm nor deny whether it is investigating the incidents, spokeswoman Carmela Rapadas said.