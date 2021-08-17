Seven public school students testing positive for COVID-19 in just the first few days of school got some parents a little more worried, and now either want to shift their children from in-person to online learning or felt relieved they were able to do so by Friday.

That's only 0.2% of 3,687 total students enrolled in face-to-face classes at the six Guam Department of Education schools where the seven students are attending.

Most students are now back to in-person learning.

Christabel Calicdan, a 34-year-old mother of three, on Tuesday said she was able to shift her 12-year-old son's mode of learning to online classes starting on Monday, after he showed her how crowded the school bus was on Thursday when he started face-to-face classes, and how students were not observing social distancing when lining up to wash their hands before entering school.

When the government reported late Monday night seven Guam Department of Education school students testing positive for COVID-19, including two from L.P. Untalan Middle School, her son's school, Calicdan said she felt a sense of relief.

"So relieved and glad I made the right choice," she said. "I knew it was inevitable and the numbers will continue to rise due to them not changing the mode of learning and continuing with face to face and crowded buses and schools."

Other parents shared Calicdan's sentiments, and didn't send their children to school Tuesday while trying to shift them to online learning.

"I didn't let my sons go to school and I don't care what anyone says," of them said, adding that the students from the same class where the COVID-19 positive students were also in quarantine.

One of Calicdan's children was already enrolled in online classes because she's still not eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, and "she gets sick easily," the mother said.

But not all schools allow a change in mode of learning after the students already started face-to-face schooling on Thursday. Calicdan said her own sister wasn't able to shift her 6-year-old child's mode of learning in another school.

Calicdan said she hopes all parents would be given a choice to shift their children to online learning should they request it.

"At the end of the day, who do kids come home to and who takes care of them? Not the school and definitely not the governor, so I am doing what I feel is right for my kids and so should the government and GDOE lead by example because the children look up to us and we need to protect them," Calicdan said.

JIC didn't issue its COVID-19 update report until past 9 p.m. Monday.

The seven GDOE students from six schools were among the 107 new COVID-19 positive cases out of 1,926 tests done from Friday to Sunday.

1 tested positive from Finegayan Elementary School, which has 695 in-person enrollment.

1 tested positive from Harry S. Truman Elementary School, which has 296 in-person enrollment.

1 tested positive from Maria Ulloa Elementary School, which has 594 in-person enrollment.

1 tested positive from Upi Elementary School, which has 476 in-person enrollment.

1 tested positive from Vicente Benavente Middle School, which has 820 in-person enrollment.

2 tested positive from L.P. Untalan Middle School, which has 806 in-person enrollment.

The JIC report said GDOE confirmed the seven separate cases on Monday.

In collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, GDOE has identified and notified teachers, as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index cases to schedule testing.

"Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus," JIC stated in its report.

Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses took place to ensure school are ready for regular hours of operation on Tuesday, JIC said.

Guam's total number of COVID-19 positive cases exceeded 9,000 for the first time on Sunday, at 9,018.

Guam's COVID-19 area risk score also reached a new record high this year of 9.3 as of Monday, JIC said, with 378 cases in active isolation including nine in the hospital and one of them receiving intensive care unit-level of care.

COVID-19 vaccination is open only to individuals at least 12 years old.

As of Sunday, 105,605 or 77.48% of vaccine-eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.

This includes 8,342 fully vaccinated youth ages 12 to 17, and 97,263 adults at least 18 years old.

DPHSS officials had yet to provide more information about the seven students who tested positive, including the reason why they got tested in the first place or whether any one of them got hospitalized.

This story will be updated.