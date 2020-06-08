A 7-year-old boy who got separated from a group of 20 hikers found his way back to safety before sunset Monday.

Guam Fire Department units received a call at 4:38 p.m. that the 7-year-old – who was part of a hiking group of 14 minors and six adults – became separated from the rest of the group that was hiking to Sigua Falls in Yona from Channel 10.

GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly stated after the boy waited for a while to be found, he decided to head toward the LeoPalace hilltop resort to get help. While exiting the trail, a Guam police officer spotted him and brought him to LeoPalace. He was checked by GFD personnel for injuries, Reilly stated.

Two other members of the hiking group who went to look for the boy were also able to return to the trailhead safely, GFD stated at 7:39 p.m.

"Using cell phone communications and GPS coordinates, rescue personnel located the final two members of the hiking party and are escorting them to the trailhead," Reilly stated. "The entire hiking party is in good health, with no emergency health care needed."

As of 10:30 p.m., all members of the hiking party had been escorted safely out of the trails without incident, Reilly stated. The boy and his mother, one of the two hikers that went to search for the boy, were reunited.

Reilly added that rescue personnel had to navigate the rugged trail during a torrential downpour to reach the victims and escort them to safety.