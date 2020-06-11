7-year-old hiker: 'Thank you for saving us'

A letter from 7-year-old Archer Kentz to the Guam Fire Department simply states, “Thank you for saving us. You are the best.”

He signed it "with love."

Archer, his mother, and others who went on Monday’s hike to Sigua Falls surprised the Guam Fire Department rescue team at the Hagåtña boat basin on Wednesday with thank you cards and gifts.

“It’s kind of a tearjerker for a lot of us parents,” said Fire Lt. Brandon Sana.

Sana led the group set up near the LeoPalace Resort as other responders started the search at the Channel 10 area.

“He went directly to our crew and gave us his personal thank you card. It meant a lot to us because what people might not understand is the courage it took for Archer to make a decision to find high ground in terrible weather conditions, to be lost and separated from his family and decide that he recognized LeoPalace in the background and knew that if he got there he could get help. To see him alive and well – was the main relief,” Sana said.

On Monday afternoon, 911 dispatchers got a report that Archer went missing. The call was received at 4:38 p.m. when daylight was fading and during rainy weather. The boy was part of a hiking group of 14 minors and six adults when he became separated from the rest of the group that was hiking to Sigua Falls in Yona from Channel 10.

“As a parent myself, our biggest concern was that we weren’t going to leave this child out here overnight in these conditions,” said Sana.

“The biggest thing is we were dealing with a 7-year-old. And how would you even be able to get a hold of a 7-year-old in the jungle? They were probably scared,” said firefighter Darren Apiag. “It’s a tough situation to think about, which means we had to work harder to try to find him and make it happen.”

Archer, on his own, was able to find his way back to safety. A Guam police officer spotted him exiting the trails and brought him to LeoPalace.

After the 7-year-old was found safe, the rescue efforts continued on for more than two hours for Archer’s mom and another hiker who went looking for Archer after he went missing.

“Once we realized the boy was safe, then we had two missing individuals and shifted gears and made sure we covered as much ground as we possibly could,” said firefighter Jared Leon Guerrero.

The weather that day was bad, and it was quickly getting dark outside.

“I wanted to get out there and find the two individuals. Because of all that rain, we were concerned about the flash floods,” said firefighter Cliff Cruz. “The biggest thing for me was to get out there and find them.”

By 8:33 p.m. that day, everyone in the hiking group was accounted for and all are safe.

Archer and his mom were reunited.

“It was very muddy – heavy rain and some lightning. We were fortunate to get them out safely and unharmed,” said firefighter TJ Francisco.

Though it was just part of the job, the rescue team was glad to see Archer and the rest of the hikers pay them a visit a couple of days after the incident.

“It’s really nice for them to come over. We don’t expect them to. This is our job and what we do,” said firefighter Brandon Sanchez. “It was just nice to see Archer safe and the family safe, and all the hikers that were with them came. It was good to see them.”

“For my unit, we respond to every incident like it’s our family member, so it was really emotional for us to see them,” said firefighter RC Pablo.

The hikers and their family members gave the search team a pleasant surprise, Cruz said.

“It just felt really good when they came out to show their appreciation.”

Fire Chief Daniel Stone shared the moment with his staff.

“We don’t sign up for this job for the accolades, we do it because we have a desire to help people and be a part of the community. So when we do get the thank yous, we really appreciate it,” said Stone. “I’m just a very proud fire chief.”