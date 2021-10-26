A 42-year-old man who admitted to raping a girl known to him multiple times starting when the child was 6 will spend seven years in the Department of Corrections prison.

Richard Silvester Kette, who pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

“I cannot express in words how embarrassed and sorry I am. I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Kette. “There is no one to blame but myself. I would like to apologize to you, your honor, for having to appear before you for such as embarrassing incident. I would like to apologize to my family and friends for this pain and embarrassment.”

Kette asked the court for leniency.

“Your apology to (the victim) is critical here. You realized you should have been her protector and not her assailant,” said Judge Perez. “It is my hope that the consequence of memory and whatever feelings the victim will carry later are minimized so that she may be able to fulfill her life dreams and meet her needs without the burden of the trouble you have caused her. The leniency request – I cannot honor. I cannot give that.”

Kette remains out of prison and was ordered to self-surrender by Nov. 15.

In May 2018, police responded to a criminal sexual conduct complaint from a local elementary school.

According to court documents, the victim, who was 10 at the time, told school staff she had been sexually abused since she was 6 years old, adding the abuse happened several times a week whenever Kette was drunk.