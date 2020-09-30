70-year-old is 49th COVID-19 related fatality

Guam Memorial Hospital as seen Sunday Sept. 27, 2020 in Tamuning. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David R. Castro

A 70-year-old man is the island's 49th COVID-19 related fatality, officials said. 

The man died this afternoon at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

His passing follows the announcement of a 61-year-old man's death this morning. 

