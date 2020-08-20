70-year-old man is Guam's sixth COVID-19 related fatality

A 70-year-old man is Guam's latest COVID-19 related fatality, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday afternoon.

"It has been 129 days since I made my last announcement," the governor said remarking on the island's COVID-19 -related death.

"I have to wonder … have we done enough to prevent lives from death. The individual was a 70-year-old male with multiple comorbidities. He was taken to GMH early this morning and was pronounced dead on arrival. He was swabbed at GMH and his results came back positive."

The governor called for a moment of silence.

Perez-Posadas extended her condolences:

“We grieve for him and all the lives we lost in this battle. His sudden illness and death was not expected and I have personally reached out to his family to offer our condolences….This virus has already taken so much," she said. “On behalf of our board of trustees and employees at the hospital, we express our condolences to the family for their loss.”

San Agustin added: "I too along with DPHSS staff extend our condolences to the family and our prayers to you.”