709 new cases; governor says tourists 'itching' to visit

The government of Guam Joint Information Center on Friday reported 709 new COVID-19 cases.

JIC reported 27 patients needed hospitalization. Three are in intensive care and one patient is on a ventilator.

This is the third day of new COVID-19 cases reaching more than 700.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A total of 2,542 people were tested for COVID-19 on Jan. 20.

The Guam Department of Education on Friday reported 70 new COVID-19 infections among students and 17 among employees, a new daily record for the department.

GovGuam officials have previously confirmed Guam has cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, speaking at the unveiling of the $130 million international arrivals corridor project at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport, said, despite Guam's latest surge in cases, tourists are "itching" to visit.

“People are itching to come to Guam. I hear that from Korea. I hear that from Japan. I hear that from Taiwan, very aggressive Taiwan. They want to bring their people here."

She also said, "we've contained the pandemic here."

“Once this pandemic becomes an endemic, which I feel is going to happen soon because everybody’s going to be positive. There’s no more people that the virus can hit. It will be like the flu. What are our symptoms? Very mild. But the point is we have to move forward and we are going to move forward and we are going to bring back our economy."