709 new COVID-19 cases, 27 hospitalized

The government of Guam's Joint Information Center reported 709 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Of the total, 27 patients needed hospitalization. Three are in intensive care and one patient is on a ventilator.
This is the third day of new COVID-19 cases reaching between more than 700 to 800 a day.
A total of 2,542 were tested for COVID-19 on Jan. 20.
The military reported 103 of the cases Friday.
To date, there have been a total of 26,466 officially reported cases, 276 deaths, and 6,665 patients who are isolating.
GovGuam officials have previously confirmed Guam has cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant.
Older adults, and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, according to JIC. Serious chronic medical conditions include:
Heart disease
Diabetes
Lung disease
Obesity
Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus)
Chronic liver disease
Chronic renal disease
Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition
Current or former smoking