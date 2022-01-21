709 new COVID-19 cases, 27 hospitalized

MORE TESTING: Island residents continue to get tested for COVID-19 on Jan. 13 at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan. Guam received its first 80 courses of the Paxlovid COVID-19 antiviral pill to help treat COVID-19-positive patients and prevent them from being hospitalized. Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post

The government of Guam's Joint Information Center reported 709 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of the total, 27 patients needed hospitalization. Three are in intensive care and one patient is on a ventilator.

This is the third day of new COVID-19 cases reaching between more than 700 to 800 a day.

A total of 2,542 were tested for COVID-19 on Jan. 20.

The military reported 103 of the cases Friday.

To date, there have been a total of 26,466 officially reported cases, 276 deaths, and 6,665 patients who are isolating.

GovGuam officials have previously confirmed Guam has cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Older adults, and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, according to JIC. Serious chronic medical conditions include:

  • Heart disease

  • Diabetes

  • Lung disease

  • Obesity

  • Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus)

  • Chronic liver disease

  • Chronic renal disease

  • Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition

  • Current or former smoking

