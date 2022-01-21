709 new COVID-19 cases, 27 hospitalized

The government of Guam's Joint Information Center reported 709 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of the total, 27 patients needed hospitalization. Three are in intensive care and one patient is on a ventilator.

This is the third day of new COVID-19 cases reaching between more than 700 to 800 a day.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A total of 2,542 were tested for COVID-19 on Jan. 20.

The military reported 103 of the cases Friday.

To date, there have been a total of 26,466 officially reported cases, 276 deaths, and 6,665 patients who are isolating.

GovGuam officials have previously confirmed Guam has cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Older adults, and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, according to JIC. Serious chronic medical conditions include: