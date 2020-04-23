710 warship sailors have fallen ill

The number of sailors afflicted with COVID-19 from the USS Theodore Roosevelt has jumped to 710.

The Navy confirmed Wednesday, Guam time, 94% of the aircraft carrier's sailors have been tested and 3,872 have shown negative results.

Nine of the warship's sailors are hospitalized at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, an increase of three sailors from the day before.

None of the hospitalized sailors are in the intensive care unit, an improvement from one sailor who was in the ICU a couple of days earlier.

Guam's number of total COVID-19 cases does not include sailors from the Theodore Roosevelt. Guam's total increased to 137 Wednesday after one patient was reported from Naval Hospital Guam who is not from the aircraft carrier.

Guam's civilian population has seen five deaths and 119 recoveries, according to the Joint Information Center as of Wednesday evening.

The warship has lost a life to COVID-19. Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, who was an aviation ordnanceman, died April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The sailors who tested positive are being isolated in Navy facilities on Guam.

Nearly 3,000 sailors who tested negative for COVID-19 were moved to several Guam hotels for a 14-day quarantine.

However, an unspecified number of sailors were found positive for COVID-19 after subsequent tests in hotels, so they were moved back to the Navy base for isolation, the Navy has previously stated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the Navy has requested for the Theodore Roosevelt sailors who are quarantined in Guam hotels to be allowed an extended stay.

The quarantined sailors were initially expected to be back on the aircraft carrier this weekend, but the Navy has asked for a one-week extension, the governor said, "to make sure that when they do get out to sea, they won't have any incidences of coronavirus."

Forty-two sailors have recovered, according to the Navy.

The aircraft carrier's former commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, will know soon if he will be able to return to the ship as it leaves Guam.

Crozier was fired from his leadership of the carrier after he sent an internal letter pleading for sailors to be allowed off the ship as the first few cases of COVID-19 had begun infecting the crew. His letter leaked to the media.

The Pentagon is expected to announce the outcome of the investigation into the leak of Crozier's letter as early as Thursday, Guam time, according to stateside reports.

The Navy's Seabees and U.S. Marines from Japan have been building a 150-bed field hospital facility on military land in South Finegayan, which once was a housing complex called Royal Palms.

In addition, the Air Force Red Horse Squadron engineers installed a 75-bed field hospital extension on the grounds of Naval Hospital in Agana Heights.