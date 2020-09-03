The Guam Mortgage Relief Program will provide assistance to at least 200 families who have been furloughed or experienced reduced work hours.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority announced HUD approval of COVID-19 Mortgage Relief Program that will be administered by the Guam Housing Corporation.

The $714,000 in CARES Act funding is available for low to moderate income workers with mortgages who were furloughed or experienced a reduction in work hours from COVID-19 related circumstances.

The agency first announced this effort in July and anticipated assistance would have been available within that month.

The program aims to assist 200+ eligible mortgagors (families) with up to three months of mortgage payments, GHURA announced.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said his agency and GHC has been working on the program for many months to help "those who are in dire need."

"This Program is not limited to GHURA or GHC mortgage holders. It is intended for all who are income qualified and are adversely affected by the pandemic.” said GHC President Alice Taijeron.

Those who are having a difficult time paying their mortgage loan due to a job loss or reduction in work hours from COVID-19 related circumstances are encouraged to contact the Guam Housing Corporation at 647-4143 to see if you are eligible for relief assistance.