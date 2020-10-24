The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 71st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 2:07 p.m.

The patient was a 67-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 24 and tested positive upon admission.

“Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send his family and friends our sincerest condolences and sympathies. You remain in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“My heart is heavy with emotion, and I continuously pray that we will never make another announcement. To the people of Guam, please continue to practice the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

Cumulative results

There are 34 new COVID-19 positive cases out of 343 tests administered on Friday, Oct. 23, the JIC reported.

To date, there have been a total of 4,175 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 71 deaths, 1,601 cases in active isolation and 2,503 not in active isolation.