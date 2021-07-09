72-year-old woman is Guam's 141st COVID-19-related fatality

Guam’s 141st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Joint Information Center also reported more variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been confirmed.

The patient was a 72-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center report. She tested positive on June 26.

“Today, our grief continues. As we work towards rebuilding Guam, we are reminded that the COVID-19 virus remains a threat to our community, most especially those who have yet to get vaccinated. To those who loved her, Jeff, Josh, and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we are so close to achieving Operation Liberate Guam, our local initiative to vaccinate 80% of our adult population, the work cannot stop there. We will continue our aggressive campaign until everyone eligible receives the protection the vaccine provides.”

12 COVID-19 variants confirmed

On July 8, the Department of Public Health and Social Services received the sixth set of results of virus samples collected on Guam that went through genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Virus samples were collected between May 13 and 28.

Twelve of 19 samples received were identified with the B.1.1.7 or the Alpha Variant of Concern.

Of the 12 variant cases, none reported any known travel history. Four cases did not meet the age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination, seven cases had never been vaccinated, while one reported receiving the first dose of a two-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine. All 12 people recovered from infection between May 24 and June 8.

To date, 158 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the CDC for genome sequencing and identified a total of 63 COVID-19 cases infected with VOCs. DPHSS previously reported VOCs from results from the CDC and identified the following:

● B.1.1.7 Alpha variant: 38

● B.1.429 Epsilon variant: 8

● B.1.351 Beta variant: 3

● B.1.617.2 Delta variant: 1

● P.1 Gamma variant: 1

Current results do not provide any evidence of the other Variants of Concern on Guam (B.1.427--a California Variant of Concern). DPHSS continues to send samples to the CDC for genome sequencing.

The community is reminded to remain vigilant:

● Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance.

● Get vaccinated. Visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinategu for a complete vaccination schedule.

● Stay home if you are sick, keep away from others who are sick.

● Keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others who are not in your household.

● Practice social distancing around elderly family members.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit dphss.guam.gov or guamrecovery.com. For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.