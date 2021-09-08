723 new CPS referrals in just over 7 months

Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part report about child abuse data on Guam.

Hundreds of new cases for more than a thousand children have been referred this year to Child Protective Services even as the agency - with the help of the Department of Youth Affairs - has sifted through about 900 cases for kids who reportedly were neglected, abandoned or abused last year.

From Jan. 1, 2021 to Aug. 3, 2021, the agency received 723 referrals involving a total of 1,126 children, including siblings, DYA Director Melanie Brennan stated. She confirmed that many of the cases of neglect are linked to parents with substance abuse issues.

"We have seen that there was a slight increase of cases that kind of corresponded to the (COVID-19) restrictions being lifted," she stated.

"What we are seeing are numerous cases of severe neglect, and we are anticipating, with the opening of face-to-face school, that we are going to get bombarded again with new cases. As much good work that we have done, we continue to be under pressure and overwhelmed because the recruitment of new staff is also very difficult."

Brennan said the cause of the situations that lead to children being hurt or neglected is often some form of substance abuse.

"It's not only drugs, although we see a lot, it's also alcohol. It renders them unable to properly safeguard or take care of their children and get them to school. It's been a lot," she added.

As her team continues to strengthen the workforce so CPS can avoid having more cases pile up and go unresolved, she said a proactive approach is necessary to help the children and the families who are affected.

"We need to prevent child abuse and neglect. We need to spend more time focusing on prevention," she said. "Just throwing bodies and social workers at the problem is not going to take care of the root problem."

The governor, on Jan. 22, signed Executive Order 2021-02 that shifted CPS from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to DYA.

The executive order came after the Catholic Social Service reported that a number of cases that had been referred, some multiple times over months, out of the homeless shelter in Maite, hadn't been acted upon.

Education and prevention

Brennan said prevention is key in protecting children.

"Our efforts in prevention – whether it be at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness, in terms of drug education and prevention – we need to step up all our prevention efforts. Because what I see, too, is the families involved in the child welfare system are the same families I see in the juvenile justice system."

Brennan added that a factor in prevention is for the community to report children who are being abused or neglected.

Foster families 'literally save lives'

The immediate need is for licensed foster families, Brennan said.

"There are currently over 450 children in some level of foster care, meaning they are in either relative or fictive kin placement, licensed foster homes, emergency shelters, residential placement, Sanctuary or DYA," she said.

"Guam's foster parents and relatives providing care for our most vulnerable children literally save lives. We are so grateful for their support, love and compassion for infants, children and adolescents subjected to abuse and neglect."

Bethany Taylor, executive director of Harvest House, has said more foster care families are needed to help children like them.

While there are nearly 500 foster children on the island of Guam, there are only about 40 licensed foster homes to help them.