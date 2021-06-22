$725M in PUA payments, including $17.2M for next week

Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Tuesday told senators that some $725 million in federal funds have so far been paid out to Guam's pandemic-displaced workers, inclusive of the $17.2 million batched this week.

Of the amount that kept some 28,000 workers, along with their families, from hunger, homelessness and deeper financial woes, some $58.7 million went to local government taxes.

Sen. Joe San Agustin's appropriations committee held a hearing on the Guam Department of Labor's proposed fiscal 2022 budget of $2.972 million, an increase of only about $28,000 from fiscal 2021.

A great portion of the budget hearing tackled the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is the single largest federal pandemic funding for any Guam agency, at a whopping $1.02 billion-plus.

Of this amount, some $5 million is for administrative costs, Dell'Isola said.

The total federal funding includes PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that the U.S. Department of Labor authorized. Guam also got Lost Wages Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Dell'Isola said his agency has been working closely with the Guam Community College on boot camps for workers to get training for new jobs, as PUA ends on Sept. 4.

As more businesses reopen, the number of people still receiving PUA has gone down to about 20,000, Dell'Isola said. The amount of biweekly claims have gone down to an average of $17 million, from $25 million months ago.

Dell'Isola also told senators that the job search requirement will be mandated sometime in July, to prepare workers ahead of PUA's end.

But while jobs have opened up, he believes they're still in the hundreds and "not in the thousands" so people still need help at this time, plus most of those getting PUA are still on reduced work hours.

Tuesday's batching of unemployment claims amounted to $17.2 million, broken down as follows:

$8.65 million for PUA

$8.5 million for FPUC

$90,000 for LWA

Of this amount, some $1.5 million is for withholding tax, Dell'Isola said. The latest batched payments are expected to reach workers next week.

H-2B workers: Highest in a decade

Greg Massey, administrator of DOL's Labor's Alien Labor Processing and Certificate Division, told senators that there are about 1,600 H-2B workers on island right now, the highest number in a decade.

He said GDOL estimates some 3,140 H-2B workers in fiscal 2022 because there's a pent-up demand for construction workers as military realignment work continues.

Massey said as soon as the U.S. Embassy in Manila is back to full speed, Guam could expect the H-2B numbers to increase dramatically.

This story will be updated.