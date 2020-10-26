72nd COVID-19 death on Guam; 2 firefighters test positive

A 28-year-old man is Guam’s 72nd COVID-19-related fatality.

The death occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 10:25 last night, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient had underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 25 and tested positive upon admission.

“On behalf of our island, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. To those he loved, I hope that you find peace and comfort from the outpouring of support from those around you,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “This young man was too young—far too young. We cannot forget that none of us are immune from this virus. It has taken so much from us already, and it will continue to take if we do not remain vigilant. You may not feel sick, but the choices you make could be the difference between life and death for those around you.”

GFD has 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Guam Fire Department also confirmed two COVID-19 cases today. One was assigned to the incident command post and the other was assigned to the Umatac fire station. GFD stated.

Decontamination was performed and testing of firefighters at the Umatac Fire Station will be conducted, according to GFD.

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.