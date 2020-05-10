There's about $73 million in 2019 tax refund returns processed and awaiting payment, although not all are error-free, according to Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu. For 2018 and prior, there's about $6.5 million processed for individual returns, she added.

Mansapit-Shimizu shared that information with lawmakers during a Special Economic Service meeting Thursday afternoon. Edward Birn, the director of the Department of Administration, was asked if he anticipated any issues paying out the refunds.

Birn said Thursday was the first he had heard about the $73 million and was not really in a position to answer the question. But he did note collections used to pay refunds are lagging this year.

"What I would say is of course, traditionally, a large proportion of the tax refunds were paid out in April because we had the tax collections in April to pay out the tax refunds," Birn said. "This year, we've got all these stacked-up refunds but we're not going to get the collections until July because of the deferred date."

As the COVID-19 pandemic began creeping up on Guam earlier in the year, the governor's administration implemented a five-point program aimed at temporarily assisting local businesses, called the TEAM Guam plan.

Part of the program allowed deferral of up to 40% of business privilege taxes up to three months. This meant BPT due in April, May and June would be due in July, August and September.

"But obviously the quicker and the more that DRT collects, the larger the tax refunds are available to be made," Birn said.

DOA has been rolling out tax refunds every week, he added. This week the department is trying to roll out payments for the governor's newly announced financial assistance program. DOA is also expected to be distributing stimulus checks, Birn said. The department will do its best to follow that weekly pattern until the taxes come in July, he added.

"As you know, the other big payment is when we get the Section 30 funds, which will be probably in the beginning of September," Birn said.

Mansapit-Shimizu said Rev and Tax was activated since March 30 to process returns following enactment of the federal COVID-19 assistance package, to ensure economic impact payments were made to Guam residents. Economic impact payments through the CARES Act utilize tax filings to determine eligibility.