74 test positive out of 718 tested

Seventy-four cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services out of 718 tested.

Of the 74 cases, 16 cases were identified through contact tracing and three cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and were identified in quarantine.

As of Thursday, Guam's COVID-19 total confirmed cases reached 1,560.

To date, there have been 13 deaths. A total of 716 people who are not in isolation, and 831 people are in active isolation.

Of those cases, 1,334 are civilians and 226 are military service members.

Forty-five are hospitalized at the Guam Memorial Hospital and nine of then are in the ICU.

